Steve Dale Full Show 8/16/2020 | Decoding Your Cat, the need for an enriched environment, and more

Cats are often misunderstood, and even considered conniving and without need of human interaction, Chicago-based veterinary behaviorist Dr. Kelly Ballantyne takes aim and busts those myths and others. Ballantyne is a co-author of the new book, Decoding Your Cat, authored by members of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists.

Of course, cats require food and water, but they also need your attention and the notion of an enriched environment is no longer only a good idea, it’s necessary. We discuss what an enriched environment means. And while so many debate about what to feed cats, we agree even more important is how to feed cats.

Also, the pet friendliest cities – and categories which they are most pet friendly like shelters per capita and best veterinary care.