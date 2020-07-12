Steve Dale Full Show 7/12/2020 | How Chicago shelters are faring, where to get a dog from, and more

South Suburban Humane Society CEO Emily Klehm says “No, people are not at all giving up pets for fear they will get COVID-19.” However, she explains why it may be all about the economy. And Emily offers an overview of how Chicago shelters are faring, overall.

I worked with veterinary behaviorist Dr. Debra Horwitz on the book Decoding Your Dog, and now the amazing news is Decoding Your Cat, which I wrote the introduction for and Dr. Horwitz co-edits. Most important, how this book can help you!

Seems like such an easy question: Where do you get a dog from? But co-founder of Veterinary Professionals Against Puppy Mills Dr. Jane Lohmar of Chicago explains the answer isn’t so easy. We talk about what to do and what to never do.