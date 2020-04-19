Steve Dale Full Show 4/19/2020 | Ways to keep your dog occupied, Bark in the Park Fundraiser, and more

The ULTIMATE SURVIVAL GUIDE to keeping your dog happy when you’re stuck at home: 27 Cook Ways to Keep your Dogs Entertained (and you sane)

Arguably, the most authoritative and responsive when it comes to COVID-19 and pets is the American Veterinary Medical Association. I asked AVMA President Dr. John Howe questions you want to hear answers to. We also talk about how veterinary professionals – who are on the front lines of public health – are among the heroes throughout this ordeal.

Anti-Cruelty Society unfortunately had to move their Bark in the Park fundraising dog walk to a virtual campaign. Anti-Cruelty President Tracy Elliott explains how that works. Learn more, and how to help: https://anticruelty.org/heart.

Also, Anti-Cruelty is working with Chicago Animal Care and Control and South Suburban Humane Society to provide a safe haven for pets of COVID-19 patients.

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Lisa Rodasta has timely ideas – things for your dog to do to stay occupied, a free ebook, The ULTIMATE SURVIVAL GUIDE to keeping your dog happy when you’re stuck at home: 27 Cook Ways to Keep your Dogs Entertained (and you sane). The book is available here, https://therealdognerds.com/site/dog-enrichment/.

