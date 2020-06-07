Steve Dale 6/7/2020 Full Show | Puppy Mill Project, how to feed cats, and more

With leadership from the Puppy Mill Project, Chicago banned the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet store in 2014. Chicago’s not alone, today over 350 communities as well as several counties and even entire states have banned sales of dogs and cats (and often rabbits) at pet stores. However, there was a loophole in the Chicago law, which allowed pet stores to claim non-profit status. Steve talks with Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd ward) about closing that gap.

Dr. Elizabeth Bales talks about not what to feed cats, but how to feed cats. Cats are predators, and she says they can and they should hunt for their meals indoors.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv