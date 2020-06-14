Steve Dale 6/14/2020 Full Show | New veterniary visits protocols, rat problem in Chicago, and more

Chicago veterinarian Dr. Natalie Marks talks about how new protocols for veterinary visits due to COVID-19 are working out for better or worse. And how, on occasion, veterinary teams are finding themselves on the other end of human emotions.

We also discuss the new rat problem in Chicago because of COVID-19, according to the CDC. And how that ratty issue may increase occurrences of leptospirosis, a bacterial infection spread by many animals, but rats are a primary carrier. They shed the bacteria in their urine; dogs take a sip from a lake or river or even step in a tainted puddle and now – if the dog isn’t vaccinated – the dog is subject to lepto. And people can even potentially get leptospirosis from their dogs.

Dr. Molly McAllister, chief veterinary officer at Banfield the Pet Hospital reports on a survey to determine how people who have been quarantined feel about their pets, and whether or not their feelings have changed with so much together time. One outcome of the survey, for example, want to keep working at home as they prefer four-legged companions to two-legged co-workers.

I also talk about how Giant Gambian Pouched Rats are now being trained to detect landmines.

