Steve Dale 5/31/2020 Full Show | The Pawsitively Pet Collection, keeping your dogs safe, and more

As our dogs are getting out more, and going to more places, Dr. Heather Loenser of the American Hospital Association talks about keeping them safe.

Chicago area jewelry designer Graziela Kaufman sells her products around the globe, and is a big deal now with Hollywood show-biz types. That’s all good – but her real focus is giving back to save animals, via MCP Rescue and Outreach and her Pawsitively pet collection.

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Meghan Herron is one of the co-editors of Decoding Your Cat, authored by members of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, which Steve authored the book’s Introduction. Dr. Herron explains that the Decoding Your Cat authors hope to bust myths, and help to explain cat behavior, why cats do what they do – it’s not so mysterious after all.

And Steve offers new research on one more thing a dog’s nose can do!

