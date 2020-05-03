Steve Dale 5/3/2020 Full Show | Dog bite prevention, best flea/tick products, and more

Immediate past President of the American Veterinary Medical Association Dr. John de Jong offers an update on what we know about COVID-19 and our pets. Mostly, though, we chat about dog bite prevention. He explains why most bites are preventable, and he offers several useful tips.

Fleas and ticks don’t much care about the novel corona virus. Internationally renowned veterinary parasitologist Dr. Michael Dryden, professor Kansas State University, discusses best options regarding purchasing of flea/tick products since a veterinary visit might still be a tad more challenging. He stresses why parasite protection is so important, and that ticks do call Chicago home sweet home – certainly in the ‘burbs and even in the heart of the city.

Dogs can be trained to detect everything from cancers to explosives, so why not COVID-19?

