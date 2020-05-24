Steve Dale 5/24/2020 Full Show | Dr. Dana Varble, heart disease in cats, and more

With conflicting information in social media, regarding the truth about what we know (and don’t yet know) about pets and COVID-19, Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer North American Veterinary Committee clarifies.

Dr. Chris Menges, chief veterinary officer at Basepaws, talks about feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a heart disease which occurs in far too many cats. Years ago, Steve had a piano playing cat (who also knew lots of other behaviors, like jumping through a Hoola Hoop) and appeared on national TV, and radio (including with Steve and Johnnie on WGN). Ricky was a sort of celebrity cat, but when he succumbed to HCM, Steve began a fund with the Winn Feline Foundation to better understand and develop a treatment for HCM.

Dr. Menges and Steve will talk about heart disease in cats, and also Steve’s bond with Ricky in a free webinar on May 30. And if you purchase a DNA kit (to learn more about your cat’s genetic background), from now until the end of the month some of those proceeds will benefit the Winn Feline Ricky Fund. Learn more here.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv