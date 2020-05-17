Steve Dale 5/17/2020 Full Show | Dr. Anne Beall, the issues with swap meets, and more

Dr. Anne Beall, author of Helpful and Caring Cats: Felines Who Make a Difference says cats can be every bit as heroic and loyal as dogs – they’re just misunderstood. She discusses how cats have changed lives and saved lives. She maintains cats are most often misunderstood.

You’ve heard about the wet markets in China and elsewhere in the Far East, where this novel SARS corona virus likely formed and definitely the previous SARS virus, not to mention all sorts of other illnesses. It turns out we have similar type markets in Illinois. Marc Ayers, Illinois director of the Humane Society of the United States says these markets or swap meets should be abolished or at least have humane regulations, and he explains why.

In Japan, eels at a Tokyo Aquarium are sticking their necks out for visitors. What’s that all about? Listen in.

