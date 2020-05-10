Steve Dale 5/10/2020 Full Show | Upcoming Beverly Hills Dog Show, how to help your dog deal with separation anxiety, and more

By the end of the year, no more horse drawn carriages in Chicago. Jodie Wiederkehr of the Chicago Alliance for Animals discusses why the non-profit has been seeking this ban. But now what happens to the horses?

Hooray for Hollywoof! Perennial dog show announcer David Frei talks about the upcoming Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina, airing May 17, 7 PM on NBC. Frei is no question the world’s master at dog show broadcaster; he’s the Doc Emrich of dog shows. (In case you’re wondering the show was taped well before COVID-19 became an issue).

Steve suggests as we return to work – or whatever the new normal is – many dogs will likely have separation anxiety, essentially asking, where did all the people go? It’s a segment he did for Good Morning America, and he’ll talk about what you can do now to help your dog.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv