Steve Dale 4/5/2020 Full Show: The benefits of quarantining with your pets, debunking internet myths, and more

Dr. Dana Varble is the Chief Veterinary Officer of the North American Veterinary Community and works to heal pets right here in Chicago. One of the most often asked questions is, “How do I know if I should go to the veterinarian, given everything going on?” “Are there safety measures I should take?” Steve and Dr. Varble also discuss what’s going on from the perspective of the veterinarian and veterinary nurse, happily they are considered essential businesses.

Dr. Marty Becker is a dear friend, the creator of the Fear Free initiative, and the author of many pet books including The Healing Power of Pets. We discuss how being home with our best friends does offer all of us healing power – they are the best anti-anxiety drug there is. Dr. Becker explains medically what happens with us as a result of simply sharing our lives with our pets. He also offers ideas on how not to go stir crazy; many more enrichment ideas are at www.fearfreehappyhomes.com.

Busting a few Internet myths, Steve talks about how we do want to keep our pets away from hand sanitizers, and why.

