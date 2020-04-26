Steve Dale 4/26/2020 Full Show | Virtual veterinarian visits, putting the best paw forward, and more

So with all that’s going on, what do you need to see your veterinarian for or not? I speak with Chicago’s own Dr. Natalie Marks, about using your phone or even a telehealth option (via video conferencing) with your veterinary professional.

Josh Feeney is a professional photographer, who voluntarily shoots shelter animals, including Chicago Animal Care and Control, to help adoptable pets put their best paw forward. He also fosters dogs. “Mama,” as her calls her, was wandering outdoors. Josh took her in as a foster, though he knew she was about to have puppies. She had six. So, what’s that experience been like? His whelping box is a kiddie swimming pool in his condo. Feeney is also raising money for MCP rescue, http://mcprescue.org/.

We just celebrated Earth Day, and the Earth is celebrating as a result of COVID-19.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv