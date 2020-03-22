Steve Dale 3/22/2020 Full Show: Pawsilates and the science behind your dog’s anxiety

Andrea Metcalf is nationally known as an exercise-diet-health guru, who happens to be both based in Chicago and a dog lover. Steve talked about her newest class, Pawsilates, held at StudioFUSE (2215 N. Halsted St.) This is a gentle and fun way to work out with your dog, and enhance your pup’s social life too. Learn more, https://www.studiosfuse.com/.

Often people blame themselves for their dog’s anxiety, from aggression to other dogs to separation or thunderstorm anxiety. Usually, though, it’s totally not the fault of the dog parent – it’s genetics, either of that individual dog and/or the breed – and Steve discusses new science which demonstrates that. You can read more about that science here: https://www.stevedalepetworld.com/blog/anxiety-may-be-genetic-in-dogs-based-on-breed-and-family/.

