Steve Dale 3/15/2020 Full Show: COVID-19 and your pet

So many of you have asked, can our pets get or give to us the human COVID-19 novel corona virus? Chief Veterinary Officer, Scientific Affairs and Public Policy at the American Veterinary Medical Association Dr. Gail Golab explains why transmission to pets is exceedingly unlikely, if even possible. Learn more at www.avma.org.

Senator Linda Holmes (42nd) is the sponsor of Senate Bill 2462 which will prevent insurance companies from asking pet owners, “What breed do you have,” and therefore prevent either charging more money or rejecting people based on breed for homeowners or renters insurance. If you want to comment about an insurance company profiling your family based on a dog breed, Sen. Holmes wants to read your story. You can comment here: https://www.stevedalepetworld.com/blog/stop-insurance-companies-profiling-based-on-dog-breed/.