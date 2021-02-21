Steve Dale 2/21/2020 Full Show | How our pets are doing in the pandemic

So, how are our pets doing in the pandemic? Former Chicagoan, Christy L. Hoffman, PhD, Associate Professor Animal Behavior, Ecology, and Conservation Canisius College in Buffalo, NY found out the answers. Her study, “The Experience of Teleworking with Dogs and Cats in the United States During COVID-19” published in the Journal Animals. What are the upsides and downside of working at home with companion animals?

We also discuss those pandemic puppies – and why she thinks adoptions and fostering were way, way up at the height of the pandemic.

Tiffany Grunet, president and CEO of the Morris Animal Foundation, a non-profit funding research to advance the health of animals, from our dogs and cats to animals in zoos to animals in the wild. For example, to help animals come back after the devastating fires in Australia, Morris is providing support. We also discuss the ground-breaking Golden Retriever lifetime study to help better understand incidents of everything from allergies to cancers in the breed.

I’ve received too many correspondences about people inhumanely and illegally leaving their dogs languishing outside in the cold, and without water and shelter.