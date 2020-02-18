Steve Dale 2/16/2020 Full Show: The Lincoln State Cat Show

It’s that time of year, the big cat show – the Lincoln State Cat Show comes to Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles on February 22-23. Steve talks with Show Manager Cary Plummer about this year’s show, which includes the rare “Werewolf cat” or Lykio breed. Among the talks in the education ring, Steve speaks at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Steve talks about support of Naperville’s recent ruling to ban dogs and cats at pet stores, and he explains why. Also, how dogs called pit bulls, and often other breeds are treated differently, by many companies providing homeowner’s insurance.

Check out Steve’s blog, www.stevedale.tv

Email your pet behavior questions: Steve@stevedale.tv

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv