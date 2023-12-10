Wayne Pacelle, President Animal Wellness Action and Center for Humane Economy, weighs in on how Oklahoma Governor Keven Stit is supporting cockfighting, which is a felony. Pacelle explains exactly what goes on at these gruesomely violent events. Here is the Governor himself supporting cockfighting. Pacelle points out cockfighting occurs in Illinois far more than you may think.

Zen by Cat Co-founder Peter Cohen is raising money to learn more about Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) in the name of Dr. Elizabeth Colleran, who before she passed in 2023 tirelessly educated veterinary professionals and the public about FIP. Dollars raised in her name supports funding via the EveryCat Health Foundation to further treatment for kitties with FIP..

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Julia Albright, Associate Professor of Behavior at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine shares how to use dietary supplements to prevent or manage fear, anxiety and stress in pets. Dr. Albright explains more of what these are, such as Purina’s Calming Care. And Dr. Albright also talks about Fear Free Happy Homes.