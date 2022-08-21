Should dog trainers – who currently may receive certification – also be licensed? And should licensing be mandated? Darris Cooper, national dog training manager at Petco notes it’s a complex issue. The reason why it’s brought up in the first place is that far too many trainers still use punishment-based training (including shock collars, which Petco no longer even sells). Cooper offers tips on how to decide if a trainer is right for you.

Steve talks about how the EveryCat Health Foundation is celebrating 20 years of the Ricky Fund, which he began.