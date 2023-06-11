Mark Cushing, president of the Animal Policy Group discusses the hot topic of the shortage of veterinary professionals and why there is a shortage in first place, and how virtual care can make a huge difference for pets and pet parents. We also discuss the notion of a mid-level professional, like a physician’s assistant in veterinary medicine: Is this a good idea or not?

Fireworks happen in this conversation with Debra Hamilton Law & Mediation. For reasons she explains, she supports the American Kennel Club (AKC) efforts to block efforts to ban sales of dogs and cats at pet stores. I suggest, banning sales at pet stores destroys the puppy mill pipeline, and that no responsible breeder ever sells to a pet store. She says there just aren’t enough dogs out there, and hobby breeders are going away (because they’re painted with the same brush as puppy mills). And so much more into this heated conversation.

