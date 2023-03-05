Dr. Jeffrey Bloomberg, medical director Veterinary Diagnostic Centers in Chicago explains what this new ultrasound facility will be, offering an option for the lack of availability for ultrasounds at 3114 W. Irving Park Road. Unfortunately, the current shortages in the profession and a record number of pet parents combine for a sometimes unreasonable wait to get the ultrasound, which may be necessary for a diagnosis.

Continuing a discussion regarding the increase in the number of pets combined with a decrease of veterinary professionals and how telemedicine may fill some of that void with Dr. Brian Hurley, National Medical Director AmeriVet.

Veterinary nutritionist Dr. Jason Gagne, Director of Veterinary Communications at Purina with a wide-ranging conversation including problems associated with 60 percent of all cats being overweight or obese and about half of all dogs, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. So what’s going on? For dogs one solution is a new prescription diet from Purina which encourages fat loss and raises protein, called OM. This diet also increases joint mobility.

Steve says the Super Bowl commercial Saving Sawyer is misleading.