We’re talking kittens so I dare listeners not to smile. Sally Bahner, author of The Art of Raising A Kitten is apparently a kitten artist. Speaking of kittens, to make you smile, Steve’s own kitty, Groucho has a TikTok page, Groucho_thefunnycat.

Again, Chicago is the rattiest city in the U.S. Dr. Natalie Marks explains why this matters if you have a dog, and even should matter to us – because rats are a super spreader of leptospirosis.

Steve explains how if you happen to be a human, you can’t help but have the human-animal bond.