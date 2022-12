Santa with Steve Dale, Robin and our dog Hazel and Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Happy Howlidays! Dr. Adam Christman, Chief Veterinary Officer at DVM 360 (AKA Santa Paws) and manager of veterinary professional services and Senior Veterinary Toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline, Dr. Renee Schmid, offer tips on keeping pets safe at this time of year. Many problems which veterinarians see in the ER are preventable.

