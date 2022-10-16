She’s Chicago’s own, Dr. Sandra Faeh has been involved with organized veterinary medicine for over 20 years, since her junior year of veterinary school when she served as Student AVMA president; and now she’s running for President of the American Veterinary Medical Association. In a wide-ranging conversation about how the profession has changed post pandemic and what that means to pet parents, everything from tele-triage and tele-medicine to the veterinary shortage to how veterinarians are utilizing artificial intelligence.

Here’s what happened with spay/neuter and shelter adoptions during the pandemic, and where we are now.