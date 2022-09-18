Leslie Allison-Seei of Robust Promotions on the Diamonds in the Ruff World’s Largest Dog Wedding, October 2 at Northwestern Medicine Field, Geneva. She explains what the dog wedding is all about and lists many of the non-profits which will benefit. Last year, the same group attempted to break the Guinness record and came up just short, this time around they intend to smash the record.

Proving you can have your cake and eat it too, PetCakes founder Melinda Kirk Stenger, official cake partner of the dog wedding, will offer slices to all dogs who take their vows October 2. And discusses how to order your dog pet cake.

Never tie out dogs outside, no matter what one Starbucks saying.