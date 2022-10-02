Dr. Roger Mugford was Queen Elizabeth’s dog trainer. He explains why he was summoned by the Queen and what he did to help her contingent of Corgis. He also recalls what the Queen was like with great fondness.

Mike Ortega, founder and CEO of Petzey explains what this on-demand pet app is all about, and how at a time when veterinary appointments can be so difficult to make – this service may be helpful or even a lifesaver. Steve will be at a Petzey party – October 9 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. pm: at Park & Field, 3509 W. Fullerton, Chicago – which includes adoptable pets from rescues; activities for dogs; massages for attending dog and Mella, a Chicago-based startup. The event is FREE. Register HERE.

How you can tell if your cat may be in pain.