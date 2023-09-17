An update on what’s happening with the shelter scene like in Chicago, and it’s not all good news, says Tracy Elliott, president of the Anti Cruelty Society. Intake is up and adoption of dogs are down. And Tracy explains the real reasons why, which isn’t necessarily consistent with what’s been reported elsewhere. He also explains that oddly millennials and GenZers aren’t as interested in shelters as they once were, thinking there’s something wrong with shelter animals.

A big Anti Cruelty fundraiser, called Pour Your Heart Out is September 28 at Venue West.