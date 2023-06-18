A detailed discussion with the President/Founder Association for Pet Obesity Prevention Dr. Ernie Ward. He offers an update on the latest data from the Association of Pet Obesity Prevention. Just as in human health, obesity is a disease regarding pets, and medical risks are significant and among pets there’s a psychological impact as well. However, the explanation for the problem is often far more complex than feeding too many treats or too much table food. So, what are the causes of obesity in pets? And what can pet parents do about it?

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction