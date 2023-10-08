Head of development and community relations at Orphans of the Storm, Sandy DeLisle talks about their upcoming 95th Anniversary Gala October 13, at Independence Grove in Libertyville. DeLisle discusses why shelters are filling up in the ‘burbs, and her answers are surprising. DeLisle, in an effort to get a message across about the dogs most often in shelters, has even made a movie called You’re Out!

Charlie Propsom is the founder of Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control. This is the non-governmental fund-raising arm to support the City’s municipal shelters. When Propsom first began to volunteer, only four percent of animals made it out alive; today we are still not where we could or should be but hovering at around 90 percent are being saved (just about in “no-kill” territory). Their big benefit is called Big Night and is October 19 at Room 1590, 1520 W Fulton St.

A little girl wandered off, but dogs looked over her to ensure her safety until law enforcement discovered them.