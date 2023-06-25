Dr. Nikko Grossapoulos, professional services veterinarian at Zoetis on fleas, ticks and mosquitoes and how prevention of diseases spread by the buggers is a FAR better strategy than treating the diseases they cause.

If you have a pet fearful of fireworks, now is the time to begin to get ahead of the problem.

A fascinating discussion about a unique program from Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy to help children afraid of dogs to deal with their fear with director of programs and Vice-President of the Board, Susan Burrows. This program, with specially trained dogs and humans, called the dog apprehension class, is for kids ages four to 13-years.