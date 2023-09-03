Dr. Susan Little, Professor Parasitology Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, might scare you with news she has regarding ticks – how numerous they are – and tick disease. She also talks about fleas, and why those buggers are more than merely gross.

Kara Burns, licensed veterinary technician, reveals a new way your veterinarian can detect periodontal disease in dogs and cats, called OraStripDX.

It wasn’t likely a person in a bear suit in China, but Steve expresses his concerns.