It’s a Steve Dale’s Pet World tradition, talking with the President of the American Veterinary Medical Association about resolutions for the New Year for pets. Dr. Rena Carlson talks about regular twice a year for life checkups, virtual or telehealth care, dealing with how the majority of U.S. dogs/cats are overweight or obese and teaching dogs new tricks, even old dogs. Also discussed is the increasing popularity of exotic pets, from gerbils to leopard geckos.

And a Pet World replay of Steve’s conversation with retired NFL Star Rob Gronkowski, bumping into him at the Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas.

