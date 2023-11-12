Dr. Kristin Shaw, a pain specialist at Zoetis, has an exciting announcement about a new drug called Librela, a monoclonal antibody which controls pain associated with canine osteoarthritis.

SO many dogs suffer from arthritis, many old dogs (and dogs are living longer so that number is on the rise); overweight/obese dogs (another number unfortunately on the rise); dogs of certain breeds (or mixes) are genetically predisposed and may actually begin to suffer arthritis in middle-age or even younger; following orthopedic surgeries (such as cruciate tears) – we are talking A LOT of dogs.

