A special celebration of therapy dogs and the human animal bond kicking it off with Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller (6th district) proclaims April 30 Pet Partners National Therapy Animal Day in Cook County. Annie Peters, president/CEO of Pet Partners discusses National Therapy Animal Day and who what Pet Partners does changes and even saves lives.

Steve Dale’s Pet World honored to make the announcement, the winner of the Therapy Dog of the Year, named Rye Guy.

Johanna Siegmann, author of In Good Company (Notable People and their Pets). She notes these are not your typical pet portraits, they are relationship portraits of love. Proceeds benefit the APEX Protection Project.

Rabbit joins the police force, a bunny with a badge.