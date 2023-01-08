A newly expanded Steve Dale’s Pet World, kicks off with Mr. Dog Show David Fei talking about the Windy City cluster of dog shows, including the third leg of the event today at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center. David also discusses therapy dogs, and a recent symposium which he helped to organize.

Carol Baskin, founder Big Cat Rescue, on the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which has now been signed by President Biden. Baskin explains she was not portrayed as she really is on Tiger King on Netflix.

Mitch Vestal, president Advance Organics on a really pet friendly ice melt called PlaySAFE Ice Blocker.

Why do cats sleep where they choose to sleep?