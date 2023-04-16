Dealing with pets who have allergies: This is the time of year when seasonal allergies, so common in people, also begin to happen in dogs. You might be surprised at the most common allergies among dogs, as explained by Dr. Adam Christman, Chief Medical Officer DVM360.

A fascinating conversation with veterinary behaviorist Dr. Leanne Lilly of the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center, as she notes there are more variables among individuals than between breeds. Dr. Lilly explains how characteristics in dogs occur. While breed may certainly make a difference, other impacts include socialization and the individual genetics of the dog, also even before-birth diet and the amount of stress the mom is under before she gives birth.

Humans aren’t the only species that swear.