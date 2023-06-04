Lead sales enthusiast at Canopy Chicago Sarah Becker talks about how this dog friendly property, 226 W. Jackson Blvd.

Wayne Read, CEO/President Forged & Formed, Inc. explains unique jewelry artisan keepsakes and customizable pet pieces which are available to honor or to celebrate your current four-legged family or dogs and cats who were once in your life, and to do so in everything from stainless to gold. He also says there’s even a way to celebrate your pets’ nose.

Loretta Swit says she loved being Hotlips Houlihan on M*A*S*H, but has always loved advocating for pets. Her latest celebration is a book showing off Swit’s watercolor works, called SwitHeart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit. She relates many stories, including how she supports Guide dogs in Israel, dog who do animal assisted activities and says “I hope to be the person my dog thinks I am.”