After the mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and Buffalo, NY it was revealed that in both instances the murders had been allegedly guilty of animal abuse. This is no surprise as the link between animal abuse and violence, including murder is undeniable. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action discusses with Steve Dale and calls this “the reddest of red flags.” Pacelle also explains the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act, and why now is the time.

