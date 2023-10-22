Let’s Talk About Cancer is a virtual event on November, 7 p.m. It’s free, and you can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DCJxOOFOQl-mKHNjAkRLyQ.

Dr. Thomas Butera CEO of Volition Veterinary and Tricia Montgomery, founder of the non-profit Moose’s March and President of Pets are Family offer hope regarding canine cancers. On average, six million dogs are affected by cancer annually. Dr. Butera reveals a new simple blood test, leading to earlier diagnosis, particularly of canine lymphoma and a deadly blood cancer which is otherwise rarely predictable until it is too late, called hemangiosarcoma.