There’s nothing Dr. Natalie Marks would rather talk about – it’s leptospirosis. And why Chicago, named ‘the rattiest city,’ is so prevalent with this disease. Lepto can make dogs very ill or even be fatal, and potentially be spread to people – yet it’s also preventable.

Registered veterinary technician specialist in behavior is Tabitha Kucera offers tips on what to do when a kitten (or adult cat) happens into your life, including offering a safe room, litter box tips and why training (can cats be trained?) is so important. And what consent means.

Chicago tried to ban pit bulls but Steve led a task force to prevent that, and now Miami Dade County is about to rescind their pit bull ban.