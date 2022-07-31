Peter Cohen is the co-founder of the non-profit of Zen by Cat to support funding for feline infectious peritonitis (FIP). Considered treatable today – if you can get the kitties the drugs. Peter says we need to do better, even perhaps coming up with a versatile vaccine (which possibly could even help people with the human corona virus). We also talk about his amazing cat house, the House of Nekko.

An odd conversation with the only veterinarian I know who treats mythical creatures, Dr. Timm Otterson, author of All Creatures Weird and Dangerous.

I talk about how Queen Elizabeth is back in saddle at age 96.