Kara Burns, board member EveryCat Health Foundation and a veterinary technician specialist in nutrition discusses how medically urgent it may be if a cat goes 24 hours without eating. And the “finicky” cat might be finicky, but often there is a medical explanation. And she explains how important the texture of food is for cats. And the big question: Moist cat food or dry food?

Illinois State Representative Rita Mayfield is sponsoring House Bill1049 which will prevent insurance companies from discriminating against breeds or certain mixes regarding homeowners or renters insurance. And her bill will also prevent landlords or HOA’s from discriminating against certain dog breeds or dogs of a certain size. This bill will save pet lives!

Are some cats left or right pawed?