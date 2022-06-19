The forecast for Chicago is worse than partly cloudy – there’s expected to be higher than usual level of fleas, ticks and heartworm (spread by mosquitoes). Companion Animal Parasite Council Board Member Dr. Rick Marrinson explains the reality and how to protect our pets. Learn more at Pet Disease Alerts.

Grace Fuller of City Cruises explains dogs are welcome on the Sea Dog Lake Michigan ride and Chicago River, both are dog friendly.

New York State is the sixth state to ban dogs/cats sold at pet stores (and in NY state also rabbits).