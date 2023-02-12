Taylor Rezvani, executive director and co-founder Whole Dog Academy and on the Education Committee of the Human Animal Bond Association discusses what consent or cooperative care dog training is all about, and how this approach supports the human-animal bond. Also, discussed is how to use this approach to reduce dog bites. And how to clip your dog’s nails the easy way.

Dr. Duncan LaSalles, professor of Comparative and Translational Pain Research & Management at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine is an undisputed authority on how dogs and cats perceive pain. He explains what we now know about recognizing arthritis in cats, and about Solensia, a new game-changing drug specifically targeted and approved for treating arthritis in cats, and how this injectable (no pills required) monoclonal antibody works.