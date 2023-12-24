Talking with Dr. Mark Goldstein has become a Steve Dale’s Pet World howliday tradition. No one embodies howliday positivity as Dr. Goldstein. And he’s done it all in vet medicine, nowadays telling stories about his wonderful life. He also offers highlights of the year 2023 in vet medicine and looks into his crystal ball for next year. Goldstein is the author of Lions and Tigers and Hamsters: What Animals Large and Small Taught Me About Life, Love, and Humanity.

And Steve’s dramatic reading A Pet’s Night Before Christmas.