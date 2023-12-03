Dr. Jeanette O’Quinn, Associate Professor of Shelter Medicine at the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine notes that shelter medicine is in many ways very different compared to small animal private practice, and is now a specialty. O’Quinn notes there are Guidelines for shelters from the Journal of Shelter Medicine and Community Animal Health. Also, discussed enrichment for animals at the shelter and how shelter medicine veterinarians support pet adoptions.

The National Link Coalition focuses on how if there is abuse in the home, the pet may be abused first. Phil Arkow, a co-founder, of the non-profit coalition supported research years ago to demonstrate this link is real. An example is that mass shooters may practice violence on animals first, and too often law enforcement or the judiciary don’t pay attention to these red flags – even if it doesn’t lead to a mass shooting – violence begets violence.

A new study regarding traveling with pets.