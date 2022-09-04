Dr. Brian Holub, chief medical officer at VetCor and Scientific Advisory Board member as well as Director on the Board of the EveryCat Health Foundation explains that feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) can now be cured. This is due greatly to funding from the EveryCat Health Foundation. FIP was until recently considered fatal. Dr. Holub explains how treatment for this cat disease is actually today helping humans with a drug called Remdesivir.

Gary Alexander, certified yoga instructor, is offering free yoga classes for you and your dog. He explains what yoga for dogs (doga) is, and how both humans and canines mutually benefit.