A very special conversation with Dr. Kate Meurs, Dean of Medicine at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, talks about heart disease in cats, which may be the most common cause of death among cats who are about 2 to 8 years old. Steve discusses a fund he created to support investigators like Dr. Meurs learning more about heart disease in cats with what is now the EveryCat Health Foundation, and Dr. Meurs reveals new research for heart disease in cats. Dr. Meurs also makes a special announcement regarding cats and North Carolina State.

Cats can get heatstroke too.