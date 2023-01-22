Cat doesn’t have Steve’s tongue – the entire program is devoted to cats. Dr. Tammy Grubb, board certified anesthesiologist, adjunct professor at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine and President Elect International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management, reveals secrets regarding cats and pain because cats aren’t going to tell us. And about a new drug now available for all those cats suffering arthritis, called Solensia.

Also, Gwen Cooper, author of YOU are PAWSOME!: 75 Reasons Why Your Cats Love You, and Why Loving Them Back Makes You a Better Human and veterinary behaviorist Dr. Meghan Herron on how to introduce a cat into a home with an existing cat or cats.