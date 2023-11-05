Dr. Patrick Flynn, professional services veterinarian at Zoetis discusses two monoclonal antibody treatments for arthritis, one for cats called Solensia and for dogs, the newly released Librela. Also, veterinary behaviorist Dr. Meghan Heron of Gigi ‘s, a shelter and adoption center for dogs on a new monoclonal antibody to treat canine parvovirus.

Dr. Flynn, also President of the Human Animal Bond Association on exactly what the bond is – and how this bond is something we all have. November 8 is International Human Animal Bond Day, certainly a day to celebrate all family members with four legs, feathers or scales. The Human Animal Bond Association is a non-profit centered on the delivery of education and information that helps to better understand how – and why- both humans and also animals benefit from the bond.