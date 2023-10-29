Legendary ethologist Dr. Marc Bekoff, professor emeritus of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder; Fellow of the Animal Behavior Society, and a past Guggenheim Fellow. His latest (of his many books), Dogs Demystified: An A to Z Guide of All Things Canine with a foreword authored by his chum Dr. Jane Goodall. How people live with dogs varies around the world, but – no matter – we have all evolved with dogs. Dr. Bekoff talks about the importance of play, the value of dog parks, and so much more in this rare opportunity to go deep with Dr. Bekoff.

And how cats purr, mystery unraveled.